CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,355 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of CNB Financial worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 199,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CNB Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

CCNE opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

