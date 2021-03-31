CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 74,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,705. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 422.30 and a current ratio of 422.30. The company has a market capitalization of $264.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.73.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.38. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

