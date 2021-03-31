CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

CNO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CNO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 68,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.