CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Down 2%

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.53. 1,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 976,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 563,151 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 749.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 332,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 203,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

