Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.49. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 5,951 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a PE ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

