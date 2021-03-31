Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 118,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.