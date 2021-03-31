Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,943. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

