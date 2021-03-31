Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. 422,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,891. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.