Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE LDP traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. 48,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,744. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

