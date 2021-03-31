Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
RQI remained flat at $$13.92 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 395,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,900. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
