Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
RNP traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 108,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
