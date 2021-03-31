Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

RNP traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 108,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

