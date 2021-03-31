Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
RFI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 47,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,564. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $14.73.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
