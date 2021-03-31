CoinFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120,493.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $120,493.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.00636295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

CoinFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars.

