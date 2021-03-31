Coinsbit Token (CNB) Price Tops $0.0018

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $230,803.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 62.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00647033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Coinsbit Token

CNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

