Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,796.00 (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded up 142.2% against the U.S. dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,796.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046769 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 14,249.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00633244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Token Profile

CEN is a token. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 tokens. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

