Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,172 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.09 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

