Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Down 2.2%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$123.48 and last traded at C$123.48. 80,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 54,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$126.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$130.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

