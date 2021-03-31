Colliers Securities Weighs in on Trxade Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trxade Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

MEDS has been the topic of several other reports. National Securities began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trxade Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

MEDS opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of 173.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

