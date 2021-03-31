Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,010 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,083.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $39.31 on Wednesday, hitting $2,085.78. The company had a trading volume of 73,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,059.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,787.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

