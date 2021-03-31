Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $118.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

