Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.69.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.26. 144,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.00 and a 1 year high of $305.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

