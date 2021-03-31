Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.9% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.93 on Wednesday, hitting $320.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,291,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $180.86 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

