Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0142

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $199.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,336.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.64 or 0.00894286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.98 or 0.00360628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002086 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

