Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

STK traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,914. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 31,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.