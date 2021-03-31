Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
STK traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,914. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $31.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.