Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Up to $51.12

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.12, but opened at $54.49. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 661 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

