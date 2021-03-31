Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Down 23.2% in March

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. 1,602,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,018. Comerica has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.37.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after buying an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

