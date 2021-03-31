Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.28

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.28 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

