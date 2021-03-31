Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Update

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,147,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 1,492,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 819.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

