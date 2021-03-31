Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.