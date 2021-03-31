Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Commerce Energy Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,650. Commerce Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

