Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stake Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Commercial Metals worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 52,551 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,363 shares of company stock worth $4,855,866. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

