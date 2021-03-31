Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Communications Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

Shares of JCS opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Communications Systems has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $56.02 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.