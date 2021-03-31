Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 216,641 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 69,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

