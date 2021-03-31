Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce sales of $186.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.00 million and the highest is $195.50 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $164.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $714.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $715.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $760.83 million, with estimates ranging from $758.90 million to $763.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. 4,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,940. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.73, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.33.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.