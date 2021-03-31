Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CODI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 143,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,041 shares of company stock worth $2,075,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 30.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

