Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. 110,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,123. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPGY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.50.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.