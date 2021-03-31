Compound Reaches One Day Volume of $160.94 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Compound has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $160.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $395.05 or 0.00668636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,028,503 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

