COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 1,731,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,899,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58.

About COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced products for telecom network operators, mobile device carriers, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

