Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.