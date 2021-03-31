Conceal Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $7,551.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,712,440 coins and its circulating supply is 10,368,581 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

