Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Up 63.0% in March

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CCM opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

