Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Up 63.0% in March

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of CCM opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.89.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
