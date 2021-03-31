Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 2%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 2,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

