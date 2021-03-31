ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.