Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $575.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

