Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $549.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $326.12 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

