Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.36.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

