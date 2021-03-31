Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Cap of $112.23 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $112.23 million and $2.10 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.92 or 0.00643645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

