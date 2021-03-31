Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Sold by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Constellation Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.7% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 1.31% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. 5,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

