Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Constellium reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,672. Constellium has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in Constellium by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

