Content Value Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Billion (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the dollar. Content Value Network has a market cap of $2.49 billion and $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.00640135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.